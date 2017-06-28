Fish market owner upset by large lobster TSA photo

This photo provided by the Transportation Security Administration shows a TSA agent holding a live lobster that weighs roughly 20 pounds at Boston's Logan International Airport. The lobster was found in a flier's carry-on bag.

OLD SAYBROOK, CONN. (AP) - The owner of a Connecticut fish market says she is "personally offended" after she saw a photo of a 20-pound (9-kilogram) lobster being handled by a Transportation Security Administration screener on social media.

Lisa Feinman owns Atlantic Seafood Market in Old Saybrook, and says she packed the lobster in a cooler with other lobsters for a customer from Georgia.

TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy later shared a photo of a screener holding the lobster, getting thousands of likes on Instagram.

In a Facebook post, Feinman says the TSA should "leave our personal property alone." She also criticized the way the agent held the lobster, saying he could have snapped off a claw by putting all of its weight on its joints.

The agency has not responded to requests for comment.

