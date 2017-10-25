At least 4 killed in Finland train crash

Passengers walk near the railroad crossing at the site of a crash between a train and a military truck on October 26, 2017 near Raseborg, southern Finland. (Photo: MARKKU ULANDER/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - A train collided with a military vehicle at a railroad crossing in southern Finland early Thursday, killing at least four people, police and military officials said.

The crash in Raseborg, about 85 kilometers (53 miles) southwest of Helsinki, also left several people injured.

Police said four people were killed, including one train passenger. A Finnish general said that three soldiers died.

"Today I have received a heartbreaking message: Three conscripts have died in an accident in Raseborg," Gen. Jarmo Lindberg said in a statement.

The FNB news agency says that eight other people who have been injured in the crash have been taken to hospitals in Raseborg and in Helsinki.

Finland's defense minister, Jussi Niinisto, tweeted that Thursday "had started with grim news" and "I feel grief."

