A handout poster from the FBI (Photo: FBI handout, EPA)

Authorities say they have captured two escaped inmates wanted in the slayings of two Georgia prison guards.

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were apprehended Thursday in Christiana, Tennessee.

The inmates were being hunted in the killings Tuesday morning of two prison guards who were overpowered, disarmed and shot to death on a prison bus southeast of Atlanta.

Baldwin State Prison transfer sergeants Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue were slain. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills called the fugitive inmates "dangerous beyond description."

Authorities had offered a $130,000 reward for information leading to their arrests.

"This is the greatest (search) effort I have ever seen, and it’s not just because of the crime. It’s because the public is in grave danger," Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said prior to the capture of the two. "These are dangerous, seriously dangerous, vicious hoodlums that need to be apprehended."

The FBI led the investigation.

The prison bus was equipped with security video and had 31 other inmates in its cage, Sills said. Police arriving at the scene found the other inmates handcuffed inside the locked truck with the engine running.

Sills said investigators were trying to determine how the killers got out of the cage and into the driver's compartment. He said he feared the killers, armed with the officers' semiautomatic handguns, would kill again.

Sills said he watched the video but was not certain which inmate killed Sgt. Christopher Monica, 42, a corrections officer since 2009, and Sgt. Curtis Billue, 58, who would have marked his 10th anniversary with the department next month.

The two inmates had been cellmates from time to time in the state prison system. Dubose was serving a 20-year sentence for armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft from a 2014 case. Rowe has been serving a life sentence since 2002 with convictions including armed robbery, possession of a firearm during a crime and aggravated assault.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

© 2017 USATODAY.COM