Donald Trump: 'Big progress being made' after Cowboys' pre-anthem protest

Jery Jones and his Dallas Cowboys kneel on the field prior to the national anthem on Monday night. (Photo: Matt Kartozian, USA TODAY Sports)

President Donald Trump continued his Twitter barrage against the NFL and its players early Tuesday.

In addition to taking a jab at the league's TV ratings, which Trump said were highest before the games started as viewers watched to see if the "country will be disrespected," he also took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys for their protest on Monday night.

The Cowboys -- including team owner Jerry Jones -- took a knee as a group before the national anthem played prior to a Monday Night Football matchup against the Cardinals in Arizona.

The team then walked to the sideline as the American flag was unfurled on the field and they stood, arm-in-arm, during the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner.

"The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger," Trump tweeted.

The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

What was different about the Cowboys' protest compared to other NFL teams' actions on Sunday was that the team did its protest before the national anthem was played.

Trump clarified his stance in a subsequent tweet:

But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

"But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country!," the tweet read.

Trump started Tuesday's string of tweets with a shot at NFL TV ratings:

Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

"Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected!," his first NFL-related tweet on Tuesday read.

CBS' pregame show saw its best ratings since 2010 while Fox's two hours of pregame programming saw a significant bump as well. Ratings for the games themselves, however, were down on all three networks (CBS, Fox and NBC).

