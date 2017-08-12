Chopper crash linked to white nationalist rally

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Big bill for short ambulance ride
-
Everett business sets up 'tweaker cam'
-
Driving to Oregon to see the eclipse? Read this first
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Seattle races to replace aging seawall
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
SDOT to reopen problem-plagued school pathway
-
Eclipse Safety Tips from Jim Gandy and Efren Afante
-
Seahawks schedule announced
-
First Alert Weather
More Stories
-
1 dead, driver arrested at white nationalist rally…Aug 12, 2017, 8:30 a.m.
-
Moms do the dirty work of Snohomish County's drug epidemicAug 12, 2017, 2:33 p.m.
-
Amazon recalls eclipse glasses; U.S. sellers stunned…Aug 12, 2017, 11:39 a.m.