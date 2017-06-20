KING
Close

Chelsea Clinton calls out Steve Bannon for 'fat shaming' Sean Spicer

Jessica Estepa , USA TODAY , TEGNA 10:06 AM. PDT June 20, 2017

Trump adviser Steve Bannon reportedly said White House briefings were happening off-camera more frequently because "Sean got fatter" — and Chelsea Clinton won't stand for it.

On Tuesday morning, researcher Brian Klaas tweeted an Atlantic article about the dearth of White House briefings in the Trump administration. His post criticized a detail from the article – that Bannon, via text message to a reporter, explained that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's appearance was the reason why.  

 

 

Clinton retweeted Klaas, attacking the White House. 

 

 

Twitter users quickly pointed out that they believed Bannon was telling a joke, but Clinton stuck by her stance. 

 

 

The White House announced Tuesday morning it would indeed hold a briefing with Spicer on camera later in the afternoon. Will this exchange come up? Time will tell.

 

 

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories