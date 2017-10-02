LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 01: People flee the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after a active shooter was reported on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: David Becker/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Facebook has activated its 'safety check' feature following the deadly mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas.

Those in the Vegas area may be prompted to click an "I'm safe" button that will left friends and family know they are okay.

You can visit Facebook.com/safetycheck/the-violent-incident-in-las-vegas-nevada-oct01-2017/friends/ to be shown which of your friends were in the area and who has marked themselves 'safe.'

Authorities have also set up a hotline for family or friends to report a missing loved one connected to the incident. That number is 866-535-5654.

Las Vegas Police have also opened up a family reunification center at its headquarters at 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd. in Building B.

