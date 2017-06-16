Close London police: Man with knife arrested near Parliament Associated Press , TEGNA 4:16 AM. PDT June 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Police say they arrested a man with a knife near Parliament in London on Friday. There are no reports of injuries. This is a developing story. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Rollover crash causing backups on I-5 Seattle's worst intersection for pedestrians Accuser drops abuse case against mayor First Alert Weather UVA student released from North Korea in a coma First wolf collared with GPS west of Cascades Adam West - The Original Batman Colman Dock Renovation Wolf pack researcher plans to sue Rainy spring affects cherries and veggies More Stories Russia says it may have killed Islamic State leader… Jun 16, 2017, 1:33 a.m. Rainfall record hit for this date, but sun is coming Jun 15, 2017, 3:58 p.m. 1 arrested during clashing protests at Evergreen… Jun 15, 2017, 7:52 p.m.
