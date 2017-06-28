Close Activists: Cluster bombs dropped on Islamic State-held village kill at least 15 Associated Press , TEGNA 4:32 AM. PDT June 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BEIRUT (AP) - Cluster bombs were dropped on Islamic State-held village in eastern Syria killing at least 15 people according to activists. This is a developing story. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Regence pulls out of individual coverage in Washington Unreal Estate: Clyde Hill's Hinoki House lets the outside in Town hall focuses on Charleena Lyles case Girl was forced to marry rapist Partial state shutdown could have devastating effects for families requiring child care Tacoma starts temporary homeless shelter Reducing gun crime in Kent Lawmakers get closer to budget deal Burien educates residents about fireworks ban lawmakers investigate The Evergreen State College protests More Stories Seattle Council hears community concerns about… Jun 27, 2017, 5:56 p.m. Federal Way apartment fire displaces 6 overnight Jun 28, 2017, 4:08 a.m. Regence leaving Western WA individual market in 2018 Jun 27, 2017, 4:55 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs