War-torn Syria: How you can help

Images and video of the aftermath of a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria show the horrific deaths of some of the youngest victims in the ongoing civil war.

The attacks killed more than 70 people, including nearly a dozen children, and triggered international condemnation. Since Syria's civil war began six years as a popular revolt against the brutal regime of President Bashar Assad an estimated 500,000 are dead and millions are homeless.

For many, the question has become: How can I help?

Places to donate:

ActionAid USA: ActionAid USA has been working with Syrian refugees since 2013, according to the nonprofit. The nonprofit provides necessities like shelter, blankets, food, emergency supplies, and helps children who have traumatized by the war. Donate here.

American Refugee Committee: The nonprofit provides "water, sanitation, hygiene infrastructure in collective shelters, protection support for women and girls facing violence, and distribution of much-needed emergency items for people who have fled their homes but are still inside Syria." Donate here.

CARE: Millions of Syrian refugees have left behind all personal belongings and are struggling to get by. CARE has provided food, baby items, winterization kits, emergency supplies and psychological support to children, among other things. You can donate here.

The UN Refugee Agency: The organization provides aid for Syrian refugees, "helping the most vulnerable with cash for medicine and food, stoves and fuel for heating, insulation for tents, thermal blankets and winter clothing," according to its website. Donate here.

Islamic Relief USA: The nonprofit has helped more than 9 million Syrians in need by providing food, medical aid, blankets, mattresses, clothing, and other necessities. You can donate here.

Save the Children: A donation for the children of Syria "provides nutritious food for Syrian kids, support education in Syrian refugee camps" and more, according to its website. "Syria has been a living nightmare for children and families tormented by six years of war and unimaginable hardship. It underscores how critical the situation is — and how desperately help is needed," the organization says on its website. You can donate or choose to sponsor a child from Syria.

Carry The Future: The organization provides child carriers and baby boxes to refugee families. The nonprofit was started on Sept. 15, 2015, when its founder, Cristal Logothetis, saw a photo of 3-year-old Aylan Kurdi, who was found on a beach in Turkey. His family was trying to reach the Greek island of Kos and hoped to eventually emigrate to Canada, when their boat capsized.

Human Rights activist Eeman Abbasi tweeted people should also donate to organizations that are on the ground like the Syria Civil Defense organization or the White Helmets, which is a volunteer organization involved in search and rescue.

1. Donate to orgs working on the ground in Syria rn. Groups like @SyriaCivilDef @IslamicRelief @MSF @sams_usa all put their lives at risk. — eemi (@eemanabbasi) April 4, 2017

