VIDEO: Kathy Griffin 'beheads' Trump in photoshoot

The visual is stark-- solemn faced, comedian Kathy Griffin holds a bloodied, gory head in front of her. The subject of the beheading? The commander in chief himself.

Well, at least a replica of him.

The image and accompanying video, shot by photographer Tyler Shields, was posted by TMZ and on Griffins' Twitter account on Tuesday before the shoot's official release.

WARNING: THE VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

1/ I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his...wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker. pic.twitter.com/eKqr44NOl6 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

In her tweet, Griffin said she captioned the photo "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming of his... wherever," a reference to a comment made by then-candidate Trump about news personality Megyn Kelly.

Griffin clarified in a subsequent tweet that she intended the photo to be taken as a jest at the "Mocker in Chief":

2/ OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Shields also posted the gory video preview on his YouTube account:

See a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot here:

