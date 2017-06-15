U.S. to send almost 4,000 troops to Afghanistan

The US commander in Afghanistan John Nicholson (R) talks with soldiers ahead of a handover ceremony at Leatherneck Camp in Lashkar Gah in the Afghan province of Helmand on April 29, 2017. US Marines returned to Afghanistan's volatile Helmand April 29, where American troops faced heated fighting until NATO's combat mission ended in 2014, as embattled Afghan security forces struggle to beat back the resurgent Taliban. The deployment of some 300 Marines to the poppy-growing southern province came one day after the militants announced the launch of their "spring offensive", and as the Trump administration seeks to craft a new strategy in Afghanistan. / AFP PHOTO / WAKIL KOHSAR (Photo credit should read WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: WAKIL KOHSAR)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Trump administration official says the Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, hoping to break a stalemate in a war that has now passed to a third U.S. commander in chief.



The deployment will be the largest of American manpower under Donald Trump's young presidency.



The official says the decision by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis could be announced as early as next week.



It follows Trump's move to give Mattis the authority to set troop levels and seeks to address assertions by the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan that he doesn't have enough forces to help Afghanistan's army against a resurgent Taliban insurgency.



The official wasn't authorized to discuss details of the decision publicly and demanded anonymity.



© 2017 KING-TV