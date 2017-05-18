KING
Close

U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz to resign from Congress

TEGNA 12:11 PM. PDT May 18, 2017

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz says he will resign from Congress, raising questions about probe of Trump-Russia ties.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories