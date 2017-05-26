Universal's Volcano Bay makes a splash in Orlando

Thursday's Grand Opening of Universal's Volcano Bay water theme park. The morning event included singers, drummers, dancers, people on otrigger canoes, and other performers portraying the Waturi native islanders. (Photo: TIM SHORTT/ FLORIDA TODAY)

ORLANDO - Best luau ever! Volcano Bay made quite a splash on opening day. Thursday marked Day 1 for Universal Orlando's Pacific Island-themed water park.

NBC's "Today" show filmed on location for the special occasion, featuring weather personalities Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer, and weekend anchor Sheinelle Jones.

Clouds rolled in early in the morning with an overcast sky, but the Waturi islanders must have prayed to the weather gods because the rest of the day was picture-perfect Florida weather. Krakatau Volcano is the signature piece of Universal Orlando's water park. The massive structure can be seen from Interstate 4.

Neva "the Diva" McGruder and her 21-year-old daughter, Raven, traveled from Olive Branch, Mississippi. The pair, who have appeared on the reality series "Divas of Olive Branch" on Lifetime, call themselves water park connoisseurs. And they just couldn't miss opening day of Volcano Bay.





"It feels like you're in Hawaii," said Neva, 51. "It's a tropical paradise here."

There were a few hiccups at the park, however. For some rides, the wait was 260 minutes. On average, some attractions had a wait time of 105 minutes.

Many guests were confused about Tapu Tapu, the wrist wearable given to them when they entered the park. Tapu Tapu essentially acts as a ride timekeeper, ride messenger, picture-taker, and virtual wallet.





But none of that mattered to the McGruders.

Raven McGruder said she picked up on Tapu Tapu's features fairly quickly. She and her mom didn't mind the long wait to ride Krakatau aqua coaster.

We're going to make it," she said, glancing at her light blue wearable.

Said Neva with a smile: "We're going to stay until we get on it."

Tickets to Volcano Bay are $67 and $62 for kids ages 3-9. Visit universalorlando.com.

