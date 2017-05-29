Trump honors Gold Star families at Arlington Cemetery on Memorial Day

President Donald Trump participates in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 29, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - President Trump paid tribute to fallen servicemembers at a somber Memorial Day ceremony Monday, honoring the nation's war dead as "angels sent to us by God."

"I believe that God has a special place in heaven for those who lay down their lives so others can live free of fear," he said at Arlington National Cemetery. "We can never replace them. We can never repay them. But we can remember them."

Following a 149-year-old tradition that dates back to President Ulysses S. Grant, Trump began his first visit to the cemetery as president by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

He then delivered a 20-minute address extolling not only those who died in battle, but also the Gold Star families they left behind.

Though he acknowledged those who died in every war beginning with the Revolutionary War, Trump singled out what he called "a new generation of American patriot" which has defended the United States "from an enemy that uses the murder of innocents to wage war on humanity itself."

With their families in attendance, Trump told the stories of three service members killed in the war in Afghanistan, where he said they were fighting "enemies of all civilizations." They were Marine Corps 1st Lt. Robert Kelly, son of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, killed in 2010; Oklahoma National Guard Spc. Chris Horton, killed in 2011, and Army Capt. Andrew Byers, killed in 2011.

"Their stories are now woven into the soul of our nation, into the stars and strips of our flag, and into the berating hearts of our great, great people," Trump said.

Afterward the speech, Trump joined Sec. Kelly at his son's graveside.

