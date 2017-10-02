KING
Terror of Las Vegas mass shooting captured on social media

At least 20 people were killed and more than 100 injured when a "lone wolf" gunman opened fire at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

10News Staff , WTSP 7:58 AM. PDT October 02, 2017

LAS VEGAS -- As gunfire rang out at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip overnight, people documented the terror on social media. 

We've seen video in tweets, which you can hear multiple rapid-fire gunshots ringing out as Jason Aldean was on the stage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival near the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. 

Confusion quickly turned to fear and on some of the tweets, you can see people running for cover.

 

 

At least 20 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the shooting. They say the gunman was killed.

Below are some of the tweets we've seen from the chaos.

