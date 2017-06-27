Subway derails in Manhattan, causing injuries

NYC Subway trains on February 27th 2017 in New York City, United States of America. (Photo: James D. Morgan, 2016 James D. Morgan)

A train derailed at a subway station in New York City on Tuesday, injuring at least 34 people, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and media reports.

The New York Times reported that 34 people were injured in the derailment with 17 transported to hospitals for minor injuries.

The derailment, which occurred at the 125 Street Station, is under investigation as crews work to repair service before the morning commute, according to the MTA.

MTA tweeted that no one was seriously injured in the incident.

A, B, C & D service changes, due to a derailment at 125 St. Personnel have responded and evacuated all customers with no major injuries. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 27, 2017

