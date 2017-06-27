KING
Close

Subway derails in Manhattan, causing injuries

TEGNA 6:04 PM. PDT June 27, 2017

A train derailed at a subway station in New York City on Tuesday, injuring at least 34 people, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and media reports. 

The New York Times reported that 34 people were injured in the derailment with 17 transported to hospitals for minor injuries. 

The derailment, which occurred at the 125 Street Station, is under investigation as crews work to repair service before the morning commute, according to the MTA. 

MTA tweeted that no one was seriously injured in the incident. 

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories