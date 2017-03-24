Close House Republicans, short of votes, withdraw health care bill AP , WUSA 12:52 PM. PDT March 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST WASHINGTON - House Republicans, short of votes, withdraw health care bill. This story will be updated. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Harbor freight refund Son defies mother helps save her life Livestream 4 Support grows for I-5 lid in downtown Seattle FUNKO expansion More calves at elk feeding this year Sound Transit talks ST3 car-tab controversy Athletes and parents fight for coach's job The process to fix Tacoma potholes Arson investigation into overnight house fire in Edmonds More Stories House Republicans, short of votes, withdraw health care bill Mar 24, 2017, 12:42 p.m. Port commission president recuses himself from… Mar 24, 2017, 12:19 p.m. Support growing for a lid over I-5 in Seattle Mar 24, 2017, 7:04 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs