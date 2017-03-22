Reports: Woman dies in attack near U.K. Parliament; police treating as ‘terror'

LONDON - LONDON — A woman was killed and a policeman was stabbed before his assailant was shot near Britain's Parliament on Wednesday, while a car mowed down at least five people on a nearby bridge, according to media reports.
Police said they are treating the attack “as terrorist incident until we know otherwise."
Parliament is on lockdown following the two incidents in Westminster, central London.
David Lidington, the leader of the House of Commons, told members of Parliament a police officer was stabbed and the alleged assailant was shot by armed police, the Press Association reported. Some media reported the attacker was taken to hospital while the BBC said the assailant was dead.
.@POTUS has been briefed on the situation in the U.K. Continuing to monitor and update— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 22, 2017
Incident in #Westminster: We are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs