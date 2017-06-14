President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died

The "assailant" who opened fire during Wednesday morning's GOP congressional baseball practice has died from his injuries, President Donald Trump announced during an address to the nation.
According to reports from multiple media outlets, the shooter was identified by law enforcement officials as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Bellevillle, Illinois.
He was charged in April 2006 with battery and aiding damage to a motor vehicle but the charges were later dismissed, records show.
The Wednesday morning shooting in Alexandria, Va. sent five people to the hospital, including Louisiana Congressman and Majority Whip, Steve Scalise.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
