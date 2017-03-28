Report: Donald Trump could throw Opening Day first pitch at Nationals Park

President Donald Trump smiles while meeting with women small business owners in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 27, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

President Trump may toss out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day for the Washington Nationals, according to a published report.

Trump is in talks in talks with Nationals for first pitch duties ahead of Monday’s game against the Florida Marlins at Nationals Park, Politico reported Tuesday morning. Trump could also join regional broadcasters in MASN’s booth afterward.

The Nats could be Trump’s only option among Mid-Atlantic MLB teams after John Angelos, son of Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos said on a Baltimore-based podcast he’d rather not see the Commander in Chief atop the mound at Camden Yards:

“Ultimately that decision is with the ownership group as to what major politicians and political figures and societal figures they want to invite,” Angelos said. "I know that the administration has taken a lot of criticism for its controversial positions.

"I think more so perhaps for statements made both during the campaign and since the administration came in concerning things that are considered to be problematic from a race, ethnicity, religious, gender, disability. People in those communities have been spoken about very negatively by a candidate and now president.”

A message left with the Nationals by USA TODAY Sports was not immediately returned.

