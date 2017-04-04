Report: Cowboys' Tony Romo retiring from football for broadcast gig

Photo: Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports)

Tony Romo is expected to retire from football and head to the broadcast booth, according to a published report on Tuesday.

The Dallas Cowboys, where Romo spent the duration of his 13-season NFL career, gave permission to other teams to contact Romo on Monday. Instead of continuing his pro career, the Cowboys will release the 37-year-old quarterback to allow him to pursue broadcasting, ESPN reported.

Romo has been linked to CBS ---- where he could ascend to the role as an analyst on the network’s No. 1 broadcast team that currently is comprised of Jim Nantz and Phil Simms --- among other broadcast gigs in recent weeks.

Romo has three seasons left on his contract with the Cowboys, but he’s been supplanted by Dak Prescott as the starter. Romo suffered a back injury in the preseason last year and didn’t start a game for the Cowboys as Prescott led the franchise to a 13-3 record in the regular season.

Romo played in only one series for the Cowboys after he returned from injury in November. He’s played in five games overall over the past two seasons.

