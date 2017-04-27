Reebok features $425 'Sweat Shirt' following news of Nordstrom's muddy jeans

Reebok says its Authentic Sweat Shirt pairs well with muddy jeans. (Photo: Reebok, Twitter)

Following news of Nordstrom's fake mud jeans, Reebok is featuring an Authentic Sweat Shirt.

Coincidentally (or not), the item is priced at $425, the same as Nordstrom's Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans.

Reebok's Authentic Sweat Shirt includes real sweat, "created by the hard working Reebok employees who always find time to sweat it out during the day."

The footwear and apparel company even tweeted about how the shirts get those sweat stains by showing a video of employees working out.

Crafted by hard work, our Authentic Sweat Shirt gives you that post-workout look & smell. Pairs well w/ #muddyjeans. https://t.co/jsMvrt4rlv pic.twitter.com/7IknOtzYIR — Reebok (@Reebok) April 26, 2017

Too bad the five-star item, which pairs well with muddy jeans is "sold out."

Reebok wasn't the only one jabbing at Nordstrom's high-priced "Americana workwear." Mike Rowe from Dirty Jobs criticized the luxury retailer for selling "a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic." Not to mention, the item received a firestorm of opinions on social media.

Nordstrom has yet to comment.

