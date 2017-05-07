KING
Recall that 154-proof gin? Drinkers say toast it instead

Zlati Meyer, USA TODAY , WVEC 7:04 AM. PDT May 07, 2017

(USA TODAY) -- When a batch of a popular brand of gin ended up with nearly twice its stated alcohol content, drinkers took to social media to offer their sober observations.

Sure, some bottles of Bombay Sapphire may be 154 proof, or 77% alcohol, not the 80 proof, or 40% listed on the label. And yes, authorities in Canada, where the mistake was discovered, ordered a recall last week. But those posting on Twitter apparently didn't exactly see overly boozy booze as a public menace or moral threat. Actually, they thought the debacle was pretty funny.

Officials have advised consumers who purchased 1.14-liter bottles of Bombay Sapphire from the affected batch to throw them out or return them to the store for a refund. The collective reply? Yeah. Like that's to happen.

Some see the situation as absurd.

Or took a dig at the product itself.

Someone even brought soft drinks into the discussion.

And a few who were serious about the recall.

The recall is only for parts of Canada, The U.S.supply is unaffected, according to Bacardi Limited, which owns the Bombay Sapphire brand.

The problem arouse when switching from one bottling tank to another one, the company said.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Zlati Meyer on Twitter: @ZlatiMeyer

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


