Recall that 154-proof gin? Drinkers say toast it instead

(USA TODAY) -- When a batch of a popular brand of gin ended up with nearly twice its stated alcohol content, drinkers took to social media to offer their sober observations.

Sure, some bottles of Bombay Sapphire may be 154 proof, or 77% alcohol, not the 80 proof, or 40% listed on the label. And yes, authorities in Canada, where the mistake was discovered, ordered a recall last week. But those posting on Twitter apparently didn't exactly see overly boozy booze as a public menace or moral threat. Actually, they thought the debacle was pretty funny.

Officials have advised consumers who purchased 1.14-liter bottles of Bombay Sapphire from the affected batch to throw them out or return them to the store for a refund. The collective reply? Yeah. Like that's to happen.

Bombay Sapphire gin recalled for having too much alcohol. When I drank Bombay, I didn't recall anything. — Joey DiPiazza (@joeydnewyork) May 4, 2017

Bombay Sapphire Gin recalled becuz it was accidentally made twice as strong & is “not safe for consumption.” In other words, It’s fantastic! — Howie Fox (@fabbeatlebob) May 5, 2017

Bombay Sapphire is recalling some gin in Canada because it has twice the normal alcohol level. Good luck getting people to return that! — Steve Cooper (@coopertalk) May 5, 2017

Some see the situation as absurd.

So I guess a double shot of Bombay Sapphire is out of the question at the moment?? — Black Dalek (@ProCopy_Aus) May 5, 2017

Or took a dig at the product itself.

Save on expensive Bombay Sapphire gin by simply filling an ordinary bottle with antifreeze. — grantepidemik (@grantepidemik) May 5, 2017

Someone even brought soft drinks into the discussion.

Vogue India team drinking that Bombay Sapphire Gin for sure. https://t.co/H2Aircf89C — Lizelle Alexander (@LizzzzAl) May 5, 2017

And a few who were serious about the recall.

There are over a million bottles of Bombay sapphire dry gin with 70% alcohol instead of 40% written on the bottle. Be careful guys — Otunba Olusegun (@mr_shegzienator) May 5, 2017

The recall is only for parts of Canada, The U.S.supply is unaffected, according to Bacardi Limited, which owns the Bombay Sapphire brand.

The problem arouse when switching from one bottling tank to another one, the company said.

