Close President Carter's national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, has died TEGNA 8:00 PM. PDT May 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST WASHINGTON (AP) - President Carter's national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, has died, his daughter, Mika, says. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Faculty member afraid to come to campus Kaepernick's got a big problem and it's not his political stance, says ESPN's Brock Huard Student named 'most likely to be a terrorist' Lumber spill blocks eastbound I-90 near Snoqualmie New law tackles digital citizenship in schools A preview of what can be expected on the roadways this Memorial Day weekend Social media plays role in alleged assault on 14-year-old Cleaning up Pierce County Brock Huard on Kaepernick Takeaways from President Trump at NATO More Stories Kushner, Russians discussed secret communication… May 26, 2017, 6:19 p.m. Ferris wheel accident: Ride owners make preemptive… May 26, 2017, 7:00 p.m. Federal judge tosses out life sentences for DC… May 26, 2017, 2:54 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs