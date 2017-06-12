Poll: Americans find some foreign leaders more favorable than Trump

President Donald Trump prepares to welcome President Klaus Iohannis of Romania to the White House for a "working visit" June 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Four foreign leaders have better net favorability ratings than President Trump among Americans, according to a new Public Policy Polling poll.

The poll, released Monday, found President Trump’s net favorability is -14 (40 percent favorable, 54 percent unfavorable). Four foreign leaders, Germany’s Angela Merkel (+11), Canada’s Justin Trudeau (+11), France’s Emmanuel Macron (+7), and the United Kingdom’s Theresa May (+4), had positive net favorabilities, meaning more respondents see the leaders as favorable than those who responded unfavorably.

However, of those who responded, voters who supported Trump see all of those foreign leaders except May in a negative light.

The Public Policy Polling survey found the President’s overall approval rating continues to decline. Fifty-two percent disapprove of the President’s performance, driven by the Russia scandal and the stalled effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

On Russia, 49 percent of voters say they think President Trump committed obstruction of justice when he asked now-former FBI director James Comey to let go of investigating former national security adviser Michael Flynn. A majority of voters, 56 percent according to the survey, said they think President Trump is dishonest.

RELATED: Full poll results

On health care, only 24 percent of voters support the Republican-led American Health Care Act compared to 55 percent who oppose it. The latest iteration of the health care bill has yet to be finished. The bill will be sent to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office for an updated estimate on the costs of the bill, including how many American could lose insurance if the measure becomes law.

The American Health Care Act is hurting Congress’s reputation. The poll found Congress, as a whole, has just an 11 percent approval rating. Fifty-seven percent of voters disapprove of House Speaker Paul Ryan, but that’s better than Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). A whopping 59 percent of voters disapprove of his performance in the Senate.

RELATED: Summary of the poll results

The survey, conducted from June 9 to June 11, polled 811 registered voters. The margin of error was +/- 3.4 percent.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA