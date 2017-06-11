Penguins repeat as Stanley Cup champions

( Ph oto: Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports)

Patric Hornqvist banked a shot off goalie Pekka Rinne's elbow with 1:35 left in regulation for the game-winner in the Pittsburgh Penguins' Stanley Cup-clinching 2-0 win against the Nashville Predators.

The Penguins, who won in six games, are the first NHL team to win Stanley Cup back-to-back titles since the 1996-97 and 1997-98 Detroit Red Wings.

Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray made 27 saves to give him back-to-back shutouts in Games 5 and 6.

Here's what was important in the game:

Quick whistle: The Predators believed Colton Sissons gave them a 1-0 lead early in the second period.

However, the referee had blown the play dead because he believed Filip Forsberg’s shot had been snared and covered by Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray. He didn't see the puck roll out of his equipment and come to stop in the goal crease. Sissons had poked it across the goal line only to have his apparent goal immediately waved off.

More bad luck for Sissons: Late in the third period, Sisson pinged a shot off the right goal post. He also was stopped on a breakaway.

Superior penalty killing: The Penguins killed off four Nashville power play opportunities, including a 5-on-3 for 32 seconds. The Penguins didn't have a power play opportunity.

Ellis all in: Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis, who left Game 5 early, was able to play Game 6 and played effectively. He played 24:05.

Crosby, a Conn Smythe winner again: Crosby became the first player since Penguins owner Mario Lemieux in 1991-92 to win consecutive Conn Smythe trophies. Crosby had eight goals and 19 assists in the 24 games of the playoffs.

Empty netter: Carl Hagelin outraced the Predators to a loose puck to score the insurance goal.

Five Cups all on the road: The Penguins have never won a Stanley Cup at home. The 1960 Pittsburgh Penguins were the last Pittsburgh team to win a championship in Pittsburgh.

