Police shot, injured attacker near Notre Dame Cathedral

A picture taken on May 31, 2017 in Paris, shows the Pantheon (foreground) and Notre-Dame cathedral. / AFP PHOTO / JOEL SAGET/Getty Images (Photo: JOEL SAGET)

Authorities responded to an incident near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after a man attacked an officer, police confirmed to multiple media outlets.

Cedric Michel, a police union official, told the Associated Press that the suspect was armed with a hammer. The Paris police department tweeted that one officer was wounded. The police shot the suspect, who was hospitalized.

BREAKING: Paris police say they are responding near Notre Dame Cathedral, urge passersby to stay away. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 6, 2017

The cathedral was put on lock down. One person inside the cathedral tweeted that everyone there was safe and shared a photo.

Paris police said they will slowly let those inside the cathedral clear out after a security check of the area.

France remains under high alert following a string of attacks in recent years.

In January 2015, two Islamist gunmen killed 17 people were killed at the Paris office of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. A series of terrorist attacks killed 130 in November 2015. In April, an officer was killed after an attacker open fired on a police van at Champs Elysees.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

