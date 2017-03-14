NY Little Pony: City police wrangle tiny horses in the snow

A police car keeps watch near Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue during a day of heavy snow and freezing rain on March 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - Two little ponies broke free from their New York City stables during the storm that's pounding the East Coast with snow, sleet, rain and wind.

An off-duty police officer saw the animals roaming the snowy streets of Staten Island and wrangled them using straps for towing vehicles. He tied the ponies to a lamppost and called for backup.

A police car arrived and the ponies — one sandy brown and one chocolate brown — were returned safely to their stables.

New York Police Department Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan says the runaways are doing great.

Mayor Bill de Blasio issued thanks to "our cowboy officer."

