New York restaurant: Parents dining with kids get one drink

CLIFTON PARK, NEW YORK - An upstate New York restaurant and bar is creating buzz by trying to prevent parents from getting buzzed.

Peddler's Bar and Bistro in Clifton Park, New York has implemented a one-drink policy for all parents dining with kids, according to TODAY.

Technically, the policy isn't aimed strictly at parents.

According to TODAY, any customer who is the designated driver for a group dining with a child will be limited to one alcoholic drink.

The restaurant says its aim is to keep kids safe. While many parents agree, the policy has sparked several varying opinions on social media.

The restaurant also says it's received few complaints, but some customers have become angry at restaurant employees in the past.

