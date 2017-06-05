KING
New bot turns President Trump's tweets into 'White House statements'

Jessica Estepa , USA TODAY , TEGNA 8:28 AM. PDT June 05, 2017

Every time President Trump tweets, he shows where he stands on any given issue.

Using that logic, there's now a Twitter bot that takes the president's tweets and puts them into an "official statement" format.

The bot, @RealPressSecBot, checks Trump's Twitter account every five minutes, according to its Twitter bio. If there are new tweets from @realDonaldTrump, the bot spits out a new "statement."

The bot's tweeted for the first time ever on Sunday:

@RealPressSecBot was created by Russel Neiss, a Jewish educator and technologist who has made other bots.

According to @RealPressSecBot's Twitter bio, Neiss got the idea from Pat Cunnane, a former Obama aide.

