McDonald's soft drinks will soon cost $1

McDonald's diners will soon be able to quench their thirst for as little as a dollar.

For a limited time beginning in April, soft drinks of any size will cost a buck, while small smoothies, shakes and McCafe frappes will sell for $2, according to the fast food giant.

"Our latest efforts in raising the bar for our customers include reinvigorating excitement for our beverages,'' McDonald's said in a statement. "This offer is part of our ongoing commitment to build a better McDonald’s, and we continue to listen to our customers in addressing their desire for great taste, high quality, value, and even more choice and flexibility than ever before.''

McDonald's has been looking for ways to boost profits and sales, making its popular breakfast items available all day, and recently rolling out a smaller and jumbo-sized version of its iconic Big Mac.

In its last earnings report, McDonald's reported a 1.3% dip in U.S. sales at stores open at least a year. And while its all day breakfast option was a popular innovation, it seemed to be losing its luster, forcing the restaurant company to contemplate other ways to bring in customers and drive sales.

USA TODAY