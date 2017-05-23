Manchester bombing suspect identified as Salman Abedi
Officials identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the suicide bomber in Monday night’s deadly attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. He was previously known to British authorities, CBS News reported. USA TODAY
WUSA 1:53 PM. PDT May 23, 2017
