Locals use #RoomForManchester to offer homes to concertgoers after terror attack

At least one explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in the United Kingdom sent terrified fans running for the exits. Police report multiple fatalities. USA TODAY  

TEGNA 6:29 PM. PDT May 22, 2017

Manchester locals opened their hearts and homes to concertgoers who ran from the Manchester Arena after an explosion.

#RoomForManchester began spreading on social media as word of the attack spread.

The explosion rocked the Manchester Arena at the end of a performance by singer Ariana Grande.  Greater Manchester Police confirmed 19 people died and more than 50 others were injured.

Police are calling it an act of terror.
 

