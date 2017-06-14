KING
Lawmakers react to shooting at congressional baseball practice

Rep. Steve Scalise was shot in Alexandria, VA during practice for the congressional baseball game

Suzanne Nuyen , TEGNA 7:18 AM. PDT June 14, 2017

Louisiana House Republican Steve Scalise was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. Several other people were hit, including two Capitol Hill police officers.

Lawmakers are offering their thoughts and prayers to the congressman and those wounded.

President Donald Trump tweeted that Scalise was badly injured, but would fully recover.

 

 

First Lady Melania Trump thanked first responders. 

 

 

Vice President Mike Pence wrote that he, along with his wife, are praying for a speedy recovery.

 

 

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan wrote that 'the hearts of the whole House' were with those involved. 

 

 

Louisiana Governer John Bel Edwards called the incident a "cowardly attack on one of our own." 

 

 

Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler also expressed his shock over the "senseless shooting" 

 

 

Many other lawmakers have taken to social media to express their condolences. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

