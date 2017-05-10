James Comey's replacement at FBI could come from these six people

FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, May 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JIM WATSON)

WASHINGTON - The White House said Wednesday that President Trump is considering "several individuals" to replace the FBI director he abruptly fired on Tuesday.

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the first step is for the Justice Department to identify an interim head of the agency. including Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Four other current FBI officials are also being considered for the temporary post.

White House officials wouldn't discuss potential candidates to replace James Comey permanently, but media reports seemed to focus on six candidates:

► Chris Christie. The New Jersey governor was a U.S. attorney in the George W. Bush administration with a reputation for tackling public corruption. But he himself has been the target of investigations into the Bridgegate scandal. And Christie has expressed a desire to remain as governor through 2018.

► David Clarke. The Milwaukee County Sheriff has emerged as a pro-Trump law enforcement voice as an African-American lawman in the era of Black Lives Matter. But Clarke would be the first FBI director in history without previous federal law enforcement experience.

► Trey Gowdy. He was a career state and federal prosecutor before being elected to Congress in 2010. He made his name as the chairman of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, investigating Hillary Clinton's role in the 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Libya.

► Ray Kelly. The former New York police commissioner held Treasury posts in the Clinton administration, and was mentioned as a possible FBI chief in under presidents Clinton and Obama.

► Andrew McCabe. He's currently the deputy director, and the Justice Department has confirmed that he's being interviewed for the interim job. McCabe helped oversee the Clinton email investigation, but also comes with political baggage: His wife, Dr. Jill McCabe, was a Democratic candidate for state senate in Virginia.

► John Pistole. Now the president of Anderson University in Indiana, Pistole is a former deputy director of the FBI and director of the Transportation Security Administration. And he's close to Vice President Mike Pence.

