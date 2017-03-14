Ivanka Trump moves jewelry line downscale

Ivanka Trump may be known for her high-end image, but her jewelry line is about to go a little more downscale.

The presidential daughter plans to stop offering fine jewelry and focus on stylish but cheaper baubles instead, it was announced.

"As part of our company’s commitment to offering solution-oriented products at accessible price points, we have decided to discontinue the Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry collection," said Abigail Klem, president of the Ivanka Trump brand.

Instead, she said in a statement Monday that the line will be "focusing our efforts on existing and new categories that are most relevant to our loyal customers — including fashion jewelry, which successfully launched last fall with price points that are aligned with the rest of our collection."

That apparently means items like the $58 rhodium-plated white metal hinged bracelet or the $128 zinc multi-row chain necklace that were linked from Ivanka Trump's fashion website to the Lord & Taylor site.

No reason was given for the change, but the privately-owned brand appears to have been seeing a big surge in interest since it was propelled into the headlines by President Trump's tweeting and an aide's TV appearance in which she promoted it.

Last week, fashion search engine Lyst said the Ivanka Trump brand rose to 11th place in February when the controversy brewed, based on the number of items sold. The previous month, even when Ivanka Trump was prominent at the presidential inaugural and other events, her brand ranked in 550th place.

Klem acknowledged that the brand saw some of its best sale weeks last month, though no figures were disclosed. The brand's publicity swoon began Feb. 2 when Nordstrom said it would no longer Ivanka Trump-branded products and President Trump complained in a tweet that Nordstrom was being unfair.

Then aide Kellyanne Conway went on Fox News' Fox and Friends talk show and urged viewed to snap up Ivanka Trump products. The endorsement was apparently effective, though it drew a rebuke from the government's top ethics official.

