How to help the victims of BC wildfires

Instagram user Jonnyvan1 captured dramatic video of the wildfires burning near 1-5 Mile Lake in British Columbia, Canada.

As more than 135 wildfires rage in British Columbia, thousands of people have been forced out of their homes.



From things like food, to clothing and shelter, and even emotional support, victims are getting help from several service agencies through the Canadian province.



The United Way is helping people get resituated with housing, access to food, and mental health care. They're also accepting donations online.



The Canadian Red Cross is accepting donations online to help people affected by the fires with things like cots, blankets, family reunification and financial assistance.



The Canadian Salvation Army Emergency and Disaster Services unit is also on alert for families to provide practical support.

© 2017 KING-TV