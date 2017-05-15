Hillary Clinton launches political group 'Onward Together'

Former US Secretary of State and WOV Honoree Hillary Clinton speaks onstage at the Ms. Foundation for Women 2017 Gloria Awards Gala & After Party at Capitale on May 3, 2017 in New York City. (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The Foundation for Women) (Photo: Astrid Stawiarz, 2017 Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton is back in politics.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee on Monday formally launched Onward Together, a political nonprofit group that she said is "dedicated to advancing the progressive vision that earned nearly 66 million votes in the last election."

The group is poised to help fund some of the organizations at the forefront of liberal efforts to push back on President Trump's agenda and to seize seats from Republicans in Congress. Clinton said Onward Together will support groups such as Swing Left, which is working to elect Democrats to the House, and Indivisible, a rapidly expanding organization of anti-Trump activists who are using tactics borrowed from conservative Tea Party activists to oppose Trump and to challenge congressional Republicans at town hall meetings.

We're launching Onward Together to encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office. https://t.co/8exooosvZ5 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 15, 2017

"This year hasn't been what I envisioned," Clinton said in one of a series of tweets Monday afternoon announcing her move, "but I know what I'm still fighting for: a kinder, big-hearted, inclusive America. Onward!"

Clinton said the group, whose leadership includes former Vermont governor and 2004 presidential candidate Howard Dean, will "encourage people to get involved, organize and even run for office."

"More than ever," she said, "I believe citizen engagement is vital to our democracy. I'm so inspired by everyone stepping up to organize and lead."

