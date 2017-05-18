Roger Ailes, former Fox News chairman, dead at 77

Roger Ailes, President of Fox News Channel attends the Hollywood Reporter celebration of "The 35 Most Powerful People in Media" at the Four Season Grill Room on April 11, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) (Photo: Stephen Lovekin, 2012 Getty Images)

Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, who left the cable news company after facing sexual harassment allegations and discrimination lawsuits, has died, Fox News confirms.



Ailes’ wife, Elizabeth, released the following statement:



“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise – and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life…”

Breaking News: Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died, his family announced. pic.twitter.com/AksPdNSZaI — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 18, 2017

The parent company of Fox News Channel, Twenty-First Century Fox, has paid $45 million in settlements related to sexual harassment allegations against former CEO Roger Ailes.



Roger Ailes was 77.

