First victim of Manchester concert attack identified as 18-year-old woman

A woman wearing a T-shirt of singer Ariana Grande walks past a police officer near the Manchester Arena in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017 following a deadly terror attack the night before. (Photo: OLI SCARFF, AFP/Getty Images)

British media have identified the first victim of the deadly suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, northern England as Georgina Callander, 18, from Tarleton in Lancashire, northern England.

Pictured: First victim of Manchester attack https://t.co/eBuCrfJrNu — Evening Standard (@standardnews) May 23, 2017

The attack killed 22 people and injured over 50 people. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

