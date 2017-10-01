KING
Concert video captures terrifying moments of gunfire during Las Vegas concert

Las Vegas authorities say more than 20 people are dead and 100 people are wounded after a man opened fire on an outdoor concert late Sunday.

Catherine Park, WXIA 3:17 AM. PDT October 02, 2017

Just moments after tragedy struck a concert on the Las Vegas strip, people took to social media to share terrifying video of what transpired late Sunday night as gunfire rained down on thousands of concert patrons.

Thousands of people were present at the Route 91 Harvest concert being held near the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas when hundreds of shots rang out, killing over 20 people and injuring hundreds.

The gunman was killed by officers on the 32nd floor of a hotel across from the concert, according to the Las Vegas Sheriff's Office. 

WARNING | Videos may contain adult language

