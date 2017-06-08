James Comey: The FBI is honest and independent

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
3 arrested and charged for thrill shootings
-
$5M payout for 'forgotten' child disabled for life
-
Chris Hansen, Russell Wilson respond to KeyArena plans
-
Leads pour in on quadruple homicide
-
Family warns of "dry drowning" after son dies days after swimming
-
100 dogs arrive from shelters in California
-
Seattle school schedules changing again
-
A look at Oak View Group KeyArena renovation plan
-
Orcas Island's Hobbit House brings fairytales to life
-
Houston dad, pizza shop owner makes emotional public plea
More Stories
-
Watch live: James Comey testifies before Senate CommitteeJun. 8, 2017, 1:34 a.m.
-
Hanford workers take cover after alarm in demolition areaJun. 8, 2017, 8:21 a.m.
-
Nordstrom could go private in family deal as…Jun. 8, 2017, 6:56 a.m.