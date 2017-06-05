Canadian man calmly mows lawn during twister in epic photo

Twitter users can't stop sharing this picture of Theunis Wessels mowing his lawn at this home in Three Hills, Alberta, as a tornado swirls in the background.

A photo of a Canadian man calmly mowing his lawn as a twister looms ominously in the background has predictably taken the Internet by storm.

Theunis Wessels, who lives in Three Hills, Alberta, "wasn't worried at all", about the Twister, his wife Cecilia Wessels told BBC. Cecilia told BBC she was napping Friday when her 9-year-old daughter woke her up and expressed concern over her father's daredevil mowing.

"I did ask him if he was coming inside with that thing in the clouds when I turned to come inside and he calmly said no," Cecilia Wessels told AP.

Cecilia told BBC that while the twister looks like it's in their backyard, it was actually more than a mile away and the storm ended quickly.

On social media, many people shared the Cecilia's photo and their admiration for Theunis' weather be damned attitude. #Determination

Photo of the year: Man mows lawn with a tornado behind him. Says that he kept an eye on it. pic.twitter.com/F5LfMFDUfe — David Leifer 🇺🇸 (@daveleifer) June 4, 2017

[Dave Grohl voice]



🎵 THERE GOES MY HERO, WATCH HIM AS HE MOWS 🎵https://t.co/4J6AqfAU1x — Mark (@tole_cover) June 4, 2017

Others found a deeper meaning in the photo.

Proving once again that the grass isn't always greener on the other side of the fence. https://t.co/I0QmGjtBrJ via @nationalpost — Doug Michaelides (@DougMichaelides) June 5, 2017

Proving once again that the grass isn't always greener on the other side of the fence. https://t.co/I0QmGjtBrJ via @nationalpost — Doug Michaelides (@DougMichaelides) June 5, 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM