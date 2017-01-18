Brexit hangover results in higher prices for Apple apps

In this photo illustration a US Dollar bills is seen besides Pound Sterling notes on January 17, 2017 in Bristol, England.(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) (Photo: Matt Cardy, 2017 Getty Images)

NEW YORK - The price of Apple’s apps in the U.K. are about to increase by about 25%, apparently as a result of Brexit.

Apple’s least expensive apps in the U.K. are expected to rise from £0.79 to £0.99, with the price changes likely to go into effect within a week. Apps that currently cost £1.49 will climb accordingly to £1.99.

Prices in India and Turkey are also expected to rise.

Apple already increased prices for Mac computers in the U.K. last fall.

The British pound has taken a pounding since the U.K.’s vote in June to leave the European Union, dropping to a 31-year low against the U.S. dollar. On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May reiterated a stance that the U.K. will not attempt to remain in the EU.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple specifically notified developers about price increases in the iOS and Mac App Stores, though the same hikes may also apply to the iTunes Store for TV shows, movies and books.

In a statement emailed to USA TODAY, Apple indicated that, “Price tiers on the App Store are set internationally on the basis of several factors, including currency exchange rates, business practices, taxes, and the cost of doing business. These factors vary from region to region and over time.”

Email: ebaig@usatoday.com; Follow USA TODAY Personal Tech Columnist @edbaig on Twitter

USA TODAY