At least 30 missing as avalanche buries hotel in quake-hit Italy

At least 30 people were missing Thursday after an avalanche buried a mountain hotel in earthquake-hit central Italy, authorities said.
The civil protection agency said rescue vehicles were trying to get through snow to the three-story Hotel Rigopiano in the central region of Abruzzo. Initial rescue efforts by alpine rescue teams started overnight.
Italian news agency ANSA quoted a rescuer as saying that deaths had occurred. The details weren’t immediately available, the Associated Press reported.
A series of strong earthquakes — one of them measuring magnitude 5.7 — rocked central Italy on Wednesday. The region is still recovering from a series of earthquakes and aftershocks in August that killed more than 200 people.
It wasn't clear if Wednesday's quakes, which began at about 10:25 a.m. local time, caused the avalanche that buried the hotel.
The first earthquake registered as a magnitude 5.3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, followed by two of magnitude 5.7 and 5.6. About two hours later, a magnitude 5.1 quake rocked the area. Several strong aftershocks were also recorded.
USA TODAY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs