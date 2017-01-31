Mumps cases in Spokane Co. rise to 122 cases

SPOKANE, Wash. – The number of mumps cases in Spokane County continues to rise.

The Spokane Regional Health District said Tuesday that there are now 122 people sick with mumps. The SRHD said 76 of those people were vaccinated for the illness and eight were not. There are 38 cases in which a vaccination status is unknown.

Four school districts are telling students who are not vaccinated to stay home. Spokane Public Schools have 15 schools under this order.

Health officials said large outbreaks are occurring across the U.S. including Washington State. The SRHD said up to 30 percent of people with a mumps infection will have no symptoms, while others can show signs of fever, headache, tiredness, loss of appetite and swelling/pain of the cheeks and jaw. Severe complications may include swelling of brain and tissue covering of the brain and spinal cord, deafness and swelling of testicles or ovaries.

Symptoms typically show up 16-18 days after a person is exposed, but can appear up to 25 days later.

