Multiple injuries reported after shooting in business park in Harford County

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

HARFORD COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - Multiple injuries have been reported after a shooting at the Emmorton Business Park, Harford County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies are at the scene of the shooting in the area of the Edgewood Rd. near Rt. 24.

We can confirm we on the scene of a shooting in the Emmorton Business Park. Multiple injuries reported. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) October 18, 2017

