Mom says she was forced to pee in cup on United flight

KANSAS CITY, MO. - They say when you've got to go, you've to go. Unless, of course, you're on an airplane and the 'fasten seatbelt' sign is on.

A United Airlines passenger says when she tried to go to the bathroom, a flight attendant ordered her back to her seat.

According to KSHB, Nicole Harper was headed from Houston, Texas, to Kansas City. She says when she told the flight attendant that she either needed to go to the restroom or she needed a cup, she was given a cup.

"I said 'I'm going to need to use the restroom or I'm going to need a cup.' They handed me the cup which was about this big and I was like 'I'm going to need a second cup," Harper told KSHB.

The nurse and mother of two says she's lived with an overactive bladder her entire life.

"I don't know if they just didn't understand that I don't have any control over the situation," said Harper.

Harper has filed a complaint with united airlines and the department of transportation. She tells KSHB the incident happened the same day a United Airlines passenger was pulled from his seat and dragged off a flight.

United Airlines released the following statement saying they have reached out to Harper:

"Customer safety is always our first priority. Initial reports from our flight attendants indicate that Ms. Harper attempted to visit the lavatory on final descent and was instructed to remain seated with the seat belt fastened per FAA regulations. The situation as described by Ms. Harper and our employees is upsetting for all involved. We have reached out to Ms. Harper and our flying partner Mesa Airlines to better understand what occurred."

"They need to focus a little bit more on their paying customer and have more customer service," Haper said.

