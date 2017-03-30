KING
Mike Pence's 'Billy Graham Rule' has internet yelling sexism

Joe Tamborello , joe.tamborello@indystar.com , KING 11:34 AM. PDT March 30, 2017

One line from a Washington Post profile of First Lady Karen Pence is garnering reactions from many on social media.

Ashley Parker’s profile of Indiana’s former First Lady cites a 2002 Mike Pence interview with The Hill. In it, the former Indiana congressman and governor said he never ate alone with a woman other than his wife, Karen. Pence also said he wouldn’t attend an event where alcohol would be served without her by his side.

Evangelist Billy Graham followed a similar rule, not traveling, meeting or eating with another woman alone. It is sometimes referred to as "The Billy Graham Rule." The practice is still common among many evangelicals.

This 15-year-old paraphrase resurfacing has led to many tweets. A simple search of “Mike Pence” shows some of the reactions. Many question Vice President Pence’s self-control and see the practice as sexist.

